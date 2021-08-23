Regents International School Pattaya celebrates exceptional IGCSE results for 2020-21

Students at Regents International School Pattaya are celebrating after receiving their long-awaited IGCSE results. Students’ incredible achievements have generated amazing reactions across the school community!

Regents continues to enjoy its unrivalled reputation as one of the most established international schools on the Eastern Seaboard, with a long history of academic excellence.

This year we have seen a 100% pass rate and some of the highest individual results achieved at Regents, with 38% of students gaining the top A* (9) grade.

90% of students achieved A*- C (9-4) grades, which is an outstanding stand-alone accomplishment. And the percentage of students achieving A*/A (7-9 grades) was 42%.

Ms. Sarah Osborne-James, School Principal at Regents, said: “I am extremely proud of our students and the incredible success they have achieved in their IGCSE results, especially this year as it has had its challenges.

Our students have shown incredible resilience and once again accomplished standout results. Together with our students’ hard work and commitment, our teachers have played a vital role in these overall results and deserve our thanks and recognition.”

Students achieving the highest results include:

Yuxin scored 100% A* and 10 IGCSE’s.

Young Seo scored 100% A* and 9 IGCSE’s.

Eun Jeong scored 11 top grades including 9 A* and 9’s

Thanakrit scored 9 top grades.

It has been an emotional time for students this year; finding out their results, reflecting on what has been a challenging year, mixed with feelings of great accomplishment.

“These outstanding results demonstrate Regents commitment to providing transformational learning opportunities for every child. At Regents we help students reach their full potential and equip them with the skills and mind-set to thrive in a changing world. Congratulations are due to our students and to our dedicated, teachers who have helped contribute to these amazing results,” said Ms. Amos Turner-Wardell, Head of Secondary.

The IGCSE is one of the most academically challenging qualifications currently on offer to 14-16-year-old students worldwide. The qualifications cover a broad range of subjects and are well respected by international universities. The IGCSE provides students with an excellent foundation to be able to embark on the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) with confidence.

About Regents International School Pattaya

We have been the most successful school on the Eastern Seaboard for the past 27 years and have a long-established reputation. The vast range of global opportunities and exciting learning experiences our children enjoy is unrivalled. Our students enter top international universities, develop a lifelong passion for learning with a genuine interest in the world; a world where they can and do make a difference.

More than just an educational establishment, Regents takes centre stage in the hearts of the community. Our family feel and nurturing environment ensure that everyone is valued, empowered and feels a sense of belonging and pride.







