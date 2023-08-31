Thailand dominates ASEAN Energy Awards with 17 accolades

Thailand achieved a remarkable feat by clinching an impressive total of 17 accolades at the prestigious 2023 ASEAN Energy Awards, solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable energy initiatives within the ASEAN community.

Under the guidance of Kulit Sombatsiri, the Permanent Secretary for Energy, and Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, the Director-General of the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE), the Ministry of Energy led a delegation of Thai entrepreneurs to the 41st ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) held in Bali, Indonesia.







Thailand’s exceptional performance in the ASEAN Energy Awards was underscored by its record-breaking 17 awards, showcasing its unmatched commitment to sustainable energy practices in the region. The kingdom’s achievements covered a diverse range of categories, with six first-place awards, six second-place awards, and five third-place awards. As many as seven projects in the field of renewable energy in Thailand were also recognized during the ceremony.







Dr. Prasert highlighted the collective efforts of various departments that contributed to this remarkable achievement, emphasizing the significance of energy consumption reduction. He emphasized that these accolades would act as a driving force in advancing policies directed at realizing carbon neutrality by 2050 and attaining net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. (NNT)













