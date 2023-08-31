Chiang Mai in running to host UNESCO Creative Cities Network Conference in 2025

According to Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem, Chiang Mai province is proposing to host the 17th UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) Annual Conference in 2025.

The six candidates for the 2025 UCCN host city include (1) Kedah, Saudi Arabia, (2) Busan, Republic of Korea, (3) Doha, Qatar, (4) Queretaro, Mexico, (5) Isfahan, Iran, and (6) Chiang Mai, Thailand. The selection will be held online by the 15th UCCN Conference at the end of this year.







For the preparation, the Ministry of Culture and other agencies have pushed Chang Mai to be one of the five cities registered as Thailand’s Creative City in the field of handicrafts and folk arts in collaboration with Phuket (food), Bangkok (design), Sukhothai (handicraft and folk arts), and Phetchaburi (food). If Chiang Mai succeeds in being selected for the 17th UCCN Conference in 2025, the value of the country’s creative industry is expected to increase by over 125 million baht. (PRD)













