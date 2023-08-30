Hidden camera scam exposes vulnerability of online sex workers

Pattaya, Thailand – A 27-year-old individual, known by the alias “Lee,” bravely recounted his unsettling encounter as both a young transvestite and an online sex worker in hopes of alerting others about potential dangers. Lee’s intention in sharing his story is to caution individuals against falling victim to a similar scam.







Lee, who supplements his income by engaging with foreigners on a mobile application, shared his cautionary tale after an unsettling incident. Connecting with a foreigner through a dating app, he agreed to meet the individual at a hotel for a night.

Initially, Lee did not detect anything amiss upon entering the hotel room. However, as the interaction progressed and clothes were shed, he noticed hidden cameras discreetly placed around the room. One was protruding from an unzipped bag, while another was positioned atop the television frame. Feeling uncomfortable, Lee moved to a sofa in an effort to avoid being caught on camera. Despite his objections and reluctance to engage in any sexual activity, the foreigner persisted in recording him.

Lee clarified that his purpose was solely to secure financial stability and support himself. He made efforts to communicate expectations prior to meetings to preclude misunderstandings or conflicts with clients or hotel staff. Lee also indicated his reluctance to comply with certain requests and maintained discretion about his online work to sidestep potential customer conflicts.







To safeguard himself, Lee covertly employed his phone to gather evidence of the hidden cameras. His primary concern is for others who might find themselves in comparable predicaments, and he urges them to remain cautious and prioritize their safety. While he acknowledges the limitations of legal protection in cases like his, he aims to heighten societal awareness to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.













