Thailand domestic air travel to resume; 70% load factor, no on board service

From September 1st, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) plans to allow resumption of air travel in the country’s COVID-19 ‘dark red’ areas, after the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced permission for interprovincial travel in those areas.







According to Airports of Thailand, domestic air travel will resume in ‘dark red’ zones with some restrictions. Air passengers will still have to comply with the restrictions imposed by destination airports, ranging from the use of some tracking mobile apps and full-vaccination certificates to COVID-19 test results.

Airlines are also allowed to increase load factors to 70%, from 50%, to help lower airfares. In-flight drinks and food are still prohibited.



Meanwhile, most airlines have announced that they are returning to service from September 1st. The Thai Smile airline said it is resuming flights on select routes, while Nok Air is operating out of Don Mueang airport. Thai AirAsia said it will restart flights on September 3rd from Don Mueang airport. Thai Lion Air will also restore flights from the airport on Sept 1st. (NNT)



























