Royal K9 ‘MI-6’ takes part in Cobra Gold rescue exercise in Rayong

RAYONG, Thailand – “MI-6”, the royal pet dog of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, participated in the Amphibious Exercise (AMPHIBEX) this week as part of the Cobra Gold 2026 military framework.

The exercise simulated a catastrophic tsunami hitting a coastal community, resulting in widespread damage, collapsed buildings, and multiple casualties. With all land routes cut off, the disaster zone was declared a high-access difficulty area, requiring specialized intervention.







The K9 USAR Thailand unit was tasked with the search and rescue mission to bridge this gap. The team, including MI-6, was deployed from ship to shore via Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) under a security detail to ensure rapid and safe entry into the site. This tactical insertion allowed the units to reach the simulated disaster zone despite the destroyed infrastructure.

The primary mission involved a systematic search for two missing persons buried within the debris. Upon successfully locating the victims, the K9 unit signaled their positions to the human handlers, who then coordinated with the Rescue Team for immediate assistance. The victims were subsequently stabilized and evacuated from the area safely.



This drill aimed to enhance readiness for search and rescue during severe disasters and underscores the capability of Thai personnel in international joint operations. (TNA)











































