Thailand’s AOC 1441 flags surge in bogus instant loan ads

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Anti-Online Scam Operations Center (AOC 1441) has warned the public about fraudulent “instant loan” offers circulating on social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok, as well as on various websites. The ads promise fast approval, no credit bureau checks, and high credit limits, often asking users to enter their phone number or add a Line account to check their eligibility.







Authorities said the real objective is to obtain personal contact information, especially phone numbers. Victims are later contacted and pressured to proceed with urgent loan arrangements, then told to transfer money in advance under pretexts such as processing fees, deposits, administrative charges, or insurance costs. Once payment is made, the promised loan is not provided.

Some victims receive only part of the requested amount while being charged interest rates above legal limits. In more serious cases, personal data has been used without consent to apply for loans through other applications. Officials stressed that legitimate lenders do not require upfront fees before loan approval.



The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society advises consumers to verify lenders before applying for loans and to check registration status through the Bank of Thailand’s “Loan App Check” service. Those affected can report incidents to the AOC 1441 hotline or submit information through the government’s GCC 1111 service, both operating 24 hours a day. (NNT)



































