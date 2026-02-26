Pattaya braces for thunderstorms as upper Thailand sees slight weather improvement

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and surrounding areas are expected to experience scattered thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds, even as overall rainfall across upper Thailand shows signs of easing, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Forecasters said moist southerly and southeasterly winds continue to affect the eastern region and the Gulf of Thailand, keeping the risk of sudden downpours and strong winds in coastal cities such as Pattaya. Residents and tourists are advised to remain cautious, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours when storms are more likely to develop.







Authorities warned people to avoid open areas, large trees, unstable structures, and roadside billboards during thunderstorms. Event organizers, beachgoers, and marine operators have been urged to closely monitor weather updates due to rapidly changing conditions.

In the Gulf of Thailand, sea conditions are moderate, with waves around 1 meter high, but may exceed 2 meters in areas affected by thunderstorms. Small boats and recreational vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy zones.

Temperatures in Pattaya are expected to remain hot, with daytime highs around 33–35°C and overnight lows near 25–27°C. While rainfall may bring brief relief from the heat, officials cautioned that sudden squalls could pose risks to outdoor activities.

Air quality in the eastern region, including Pattaya, remains at a moderate level, with dust and haze expected to gradually decline as ventilation improves and localized rainfall occurs.



































