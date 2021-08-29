Bangkok Airways uncovers cyber-attack on customers’ personal data

Bangkok Airways says that it is investigating a cyber-attack, in which some customers’ personal data may have been compromised.

The carrier said the incident was first discovered on Aug 23rd. An initial investigation of the incident appeared to confirm that some personal data may have been accessed, adding that the breach did not affect the company’s operational or aeronautical security systems.







The airline said it is investigating, to verify the compromised data and affected passengers, as well as taking relevant measures to strengthen its IT system’s security.



Bangkok Airways is recommending that passengers contact their bank or credit card provider, follow their advice and change any compromised passwords as soon as possible. Passengers who believe they may have been affected can contact the company via the email on: [email protected] (NNT)



























