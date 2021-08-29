South Korea could provide COVID-19 vaccines to Thailand next month

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed that South Korea is likely to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Thailand at the end of September.

Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai discussed collaboration on COVID-19 vaccines with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong during his visit to Thailand between August 26th and 28th, adding that this was the first visit by Mr. Chung after being appointed Foreign Minister.







The South Korean Minister said his country could provide vaccines to Thailand at the end of September, after fully vaccinating 70% of its population. (NNT)



























