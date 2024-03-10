Thailand discourages consuming uncooked meat amid anthrax outbreak in Laos

The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) is urging the public to avoid consuming uncooked meat following a report of an anthrax outbreak in neighboring Laos. Deputy Government Spokeswoman Kenika Ounjit relayed the warning, which was initially shared on the World Forum Facebook page, detailing three anthrax cases in the Lao province of Champasak on March 4.







Anthrax, caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, can be deadly if contracted. It affects livestock that consume contaminated soil or grass, leading to severe health consequences and eventual death, characterized by the animals’ blood turning black. Humans risk contracting anthrax through the consumption of raw or undercooked meat from infected animals, with symptoms varying from skin blisters and gastrointestinal issues to respiratory difficulties, potentially resulting in death without timely diagnosis.







In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has instructed the Department of Livestock Development to enhance surveillance measures to prevent the disease from entering Thailand. This includes stricter animal quarantine procedures and vigilant monitoring for the smuggling of livestock across the Thai-Lao border.

The DLD also encourages local farmers to report any sudden deaths among their animals. While there have been no reported cases of anthrax in Thailand, the department is preparing to distribute vaccines for cattle to mitigate the risk of an outbreak. (NNT)































