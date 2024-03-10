Thailand Post joins Thong Fah stores across nation as drop-off locations for shipments from farmers

The Department of Internal Trade has joined forces with Thailand Post to integrate Thong Fah (Blue Flag) stores across the nation as convenient drop-off locations for shipments from farmers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the general public. The collaboration was made official through a memorandum of understanding for the Thai Post@Thong Fah project, aiming to utilize the extensive Blue Flag network to enhance Thailand Post’s services.







Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the partnership aims to bridge services between the Commerce Ministry and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, offering a more accessible shipping alternative for those living far from post offices.

By participating in this project, Thong Fah stores stand to gain an additional 1,500 baht per month, contributing to the government's goal of reducing operational costs and increasing earnings for these outlets. Initially, the stores will act as drop-off points for products to be collected and delivered by Thailand Post, expanding the postal service's reach with over 50,000 new locations.







The project is set to launch on April 1, operating within the business hours of each participating store.

A further expansion of the service will see Thong Fah stores becoming collection points for parcels, including returns, with a pilot project involving 20,000 branches to assess their readiness. Plans are also being considered to turn these stores into distribution hubs for agricultural products in the future. (NNT)
































