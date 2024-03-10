Bangkok replaces non-air-conditioned buses with EVs

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) board has approved the purchase of 3,390 electric vehicles (EV) buses, aiming to improve the city’s public transport system while minimizing environmental impacts. This decision, reached at a recent board meeting, signifies a major step towards updating Bangkok’s bus fleet in a structured three-phase approach.

The BMTA said as many as 350 EV buses will initially be acquired, with subsequent phases bringing in 1,520 buses each.







The plan initially targeted phase commencements in 2023, 2024, and 2025. However, it faced delays due to the turnover of board members, with the new appointees taking office following a Cabinet decision on February 20 and convening for the first time last Friday (Mar 8). The BMTA now expects to finalize the purchase for the first set of buses by the middle of this year, with delivery anticipated by the end of summer.







Funded through the BMTA’s fiscal 2024 investment budget, this procurement is part of a broader scheme to phase out older, non-air-conditioned buses, aiming to elevate the level of comfort and efficiency in public transportation. The recent board meeting also saw the approval of projects aimed at integrating a GPS-based fleet management system and transforming Bang Khen and Minburi depots into commercial areas. (NNT)































