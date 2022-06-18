Thailand declares all provinces ‘Green Zone’and more updates for international visitors

An update from the Thai government regarding Thailand’s COVID-19 situation, reporting from the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Bangkok –

Highlights:

– As the country is approaching “endemic stage”, the Prime Minister reiterates the importance of universal prevention and universal vaccination.







– All these relaxing measures will only take effect after the announcement in the Royal Gazette as follows:

– All provinces will be designated as surveillance areas or ‘Green Zone’.

– Entertainment venues can be opened according to relevant regulations.

– Temperature screen in buildings is no longer required, unless in high-risk area.

– On mask mandate, there are different requirements for specific group and general public. For example, vulnerable groups or 608, who are not fully vaccinated, are highly encouraged to wear masks when present with others.





– COVID infected and high-risk groups are strongly suggested to always wear masks when with others.

– For the General Public, inside the building, mask is required unless you are by yourself. OR unless you’re doing activities where mask cannot be worn such as eating, exercising, receiving care/service on the facial area and performing arts – then you are recommended to proceed with care, and when those activities are completed, you are required to put the mask back on.

– Outside of the building, wear masks when you are with others and cannot observe social distancing, or the area is crowded with a lot of people or not well ventilated – such as if you use public transportation, are in markets, sports venues, and concert arenas.

– The CCSA agreed to discontinue/lift Thailand Pass registration for all travellers, both Thais and foreigners.



– The current USD 10,000 insurance requirements for COVID treatment for foreign travellers will no longer be mandatory but is highly recommended.

– Travellers still need to show proof of either a vaccine certificate OR COVID-Free test results. Vaccine certificate or Pro-ATK/RT-PCR results (within 72 hours) will be checked by airline staff at check-in and once again when travellers arrive in Thailand.

– Please note that this new Thailand Pass measure will be effective from 1 July onwards.



– On booster doses, the Prime Minister stresses the importance of booster shots to ensure the safety of the public as we continue with our reopening measures, and tasked Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Interior and all relevant agencies to work together towards this end.

– The Bang Sue Grand Station is open ‘every day’ for walk-in, from 9AM – 4PM, for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th shot.







– To be considered as fully vaccinated, incoming travellers must be vaccinated in accordance with the list of MoPH/WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, in the right dosage and recommended interval between their 1st and the 2nd dose, at least 14 days before their travel plan.

– Thailand recognises all combination of vaccine types, with the focus being placed on the approved interval between the 1st and the 2nd dose.(NNT)

































