Updates on Thailand Pass

The CCSA agreed to discontinue/lift Thailand Pass registration for all travellers, both Thais and foreigners. This is welcome news and we do hope it will promote tourism, facilitate international arrivals and bring us closer to normalcy.

The current USD 10,000 insurance requirements for COVID treatment for foreign travellers will no longer be mandatory but is highly recommended.







Travellers still need to show proof of either a vaccine certificate OR COVID-Free test results. Vaccine certificate or Pro-ATK/RT-PCR results (within 72 hours) will be checked by airline staff at check-in and once again when travellers arrive in Thailand.

Please note that this new Thailand Pass measure will be effective from 1 July onwards. (PRD)

































