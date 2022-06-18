Thailand ranked first in ASEAN for ‘Global Sustainability Index’ achievement in 2022

According to the Sustainable Development Report 2022 and the SDG Index 2022, Thailand is ranked in first place among ASEAN countries and ranked 44 from 163 countries, with 74.1 points.

The SDGs are global shared goals for all United Nations member states to implement, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.







In the report, Thailand has done well with the No Poverty goal (Achieved). As for the future outlook, there are three goals which are on track or maintaining SDG achievement, including Clean Water and Sanitation, Decent Work, and Responsible Consumption and Production. (PRD)

































