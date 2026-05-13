Thailand cuts road lighting power costs by 40% under national energy-saving drive

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Government announced successful energy-saving measures for road lighting, achieving a 40% reduction in electricity costs since May 1, 2026.

​Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploytalay Laksameesangchan stated the initiative is part of a broader national strategy to manage energy consumption amid global geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a critical region for energy production and logistics.







​Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul directed all government agencies and state enterprises to strictly enforce energy conservation policies. In response, the Department of Rural Roads (DRR) under the Ministry of Transport optimized lighting usage on rural highways. These reductions apply to low-risk areas with an average traffic volume of 60 vehicles per hour, ensuring public safety and national security remain uncompromised.

​The Department of Rural Roads conducted comprehensive studies to ensure visibility remains high at critical points, including intersections and sharp curves. Aside from reductions in usage, the department has launched a long-term modernization plan to replace conventional streetlights with high-efficiency LED bulbs. The government aims to complete the installation of 800,000 LED units nationwide by 2028.

​The Deputy spokesperson reaffirmed that these measures demonstrate a concrete commitment to energy efficiency. By transitioning to LED technology and implementing smart lighting management, the government expects to achieve sustainable energy savings and enhance safety standards for the nation’s transport infrastructure. (NNT)

















































