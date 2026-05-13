Thai PM Anutin visits Koh Samui and Koh Phangan over nominee business concerns

SURAT THANI, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has arrived on Koh Samui in Surat Thani province before continuing to Koh Phangan to discuss concerns involving foreign nationals operating businesses through nominee arrangements in key tourism areas.

The trip follows the premier’s earlier inspections in Phuket, during which authorities were directed to address public land encroachment, unlawful business activities, and issues affecting local livelihoods. Officials warn that nominee practices and legal loopholes pose risks to economic stability in high-value tourism areas that generate employment and income.







Data from the Ministry of Commerce shows 16,811 registered legal entities in Koh Samui and Koh Phangan, of which 11,426 involve foreign participation. The figures indicate the need for closer checks to determine whether Thai nationals are being used as proxy shareholders in violation of the law.

The prime minister is scheduled to inspect business operations in Koh Phangan, receive briefings from local officials, meet residents, and provide policy direction to relevant agencies. Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin also joined the visit to follow up on related concerns and gather feedback from local communities.



Provincial officials reported that 29 complaints linked to nominee cases have been filed in Koh Phangan, with legal action underway in 21 cases involving 62 suspects. Enforcement efforts will continue to ensure compliance with the law, protect local livelihoods, and maintain confidence in Thailand’s tourism sector. (NNT)

















































