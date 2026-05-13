Thailand registers ancient sites in Surin as protected historic monuments

SURIN, Thailand – The Royal Gazette has published an announcement by the Fine Arts Department registering several sites in Surin province as ancient monuments, including Prasat Ta Khwai in Phanom Dong Rak district.

The designation was made in response to provisions under the Act on Ancient Monuments, Objects of Art, Antiques, and National Museums, which defines ancient monuments as immovable properties with historical, artistic, or archaeological value. The registration reaffirms efforts to preserve Surin’s cultural heritage and historical sites for future generations, providing legal protection to ensure their proper preservation and management.

The list also includes Prasat Mon Charoen, Prasat Beng, Prasat Sem, and Prasat Nong Khana in Kap Choeng district; Prasat Othalan in Buachet district; Prasat Ban Nong Khanna and Prasat Ta Muen in Phanom Dong Rak; and Prasat Tao Thong in Sangkha district. (NNT)

















































