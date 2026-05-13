Phuket Police arrest suspect in luxury home theft case, recover over 800,000 baht

PHUKET, Thailand – Chalong police in Phuket have arrested a suspect linked to a series of thefts in a residential village and recovered assets worth more than 800,000 baht, boosting residents’ and visitors’ confidence in the province’s safety.

Authorities said the case began with an attempted break-in at a home in Chalong subdistrict, where a foreign national reported suspicious activity inside the residence. Days later, a second incident involved the theft of a safe containing cash from a nearby property. Investigators used CCTV footage and other evidence to identify a suspect who had disguised himself in a delivery uniform and targeted unoccupied homes during the Songkran holiday period.







Police later obtained warrants and arrested the suspect, seizing cash, watches, and other valuables connected to the case. A search of the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of more than 800,000 baht in cash, while the remains of the stolen safe were retrieved from a mining pit in Wichit subdistrict with support from a diving unit. Authorities said investigations are continuing to recover additional property and determine whether others were involved.

Phuket Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn and local officials have continued supporting coordinated law enforcement efforts to maintain public safety across the province. Authorities said security units will continue their mission to ensure the safety of residents and international visitors, while urging the public to report suspicious activity via hotline 191 or local police. (NNT)

















































