Thai Consumer Protection Board tightens action in home construction fraud cases

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi, who oversees the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), provided an update on the case involving a home construction contractor accused of defrauding homeowners in northeastern Thailand.

​The Minister stated that the accused failed to appear for testimony on May 12, 2026, preventing 40 of the 60 victims from proceeding with mediation. The OCPB will issue a second summons and has warned that noncompliance may result in up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.







​The government, under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has directed the OCPB to strictly enforce housing rights. The OCPB has begun a financial audit with relevant banks, expected to take 15 days, and aims to conclude legal proceedings within two months. Breach of contract may result in up to 1 year in prison and a 200,000 baht fine, while deceptive advertising may result in up to 6 months in prison and a 100,000 baht fine.

​The OCPB is also working with the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) to pursue fraud charges and represent victims in civil cases.



​The Minister also provided updates on the Modern Tage Co., Ltd. case, which involves about 90 victims. Although the company has filed for dissolution with the Department of Business Development, the OCPB is still gathering evidence for civil action. All criminal cases have been referred to the CPPD for further investigation and indictment.

The Minister urged the public to exercise caution when hiring contractors through social media. She advised consumers to verify contractors’ track records and avoid large upfront deposits. Victims of construction fraud can file complaints via the OCPB Hotline 1166, the OCPB Connect app, or at Damrongdhama centers nationwide. (NNT)

















































