Thailand COVID cases exceed 20,000 while aged Thai man and woman reported 2 more deaths

Bangkok – The total cases of COVID-19 in the country exceeded 20,000 as it logged 836 new cases and two more deaths.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the 836 new cases consisted of 109 found at hospitals, 710 in communities and 17 arrivals in state quarantine facilities.





The total COVID-19 cases rose to 20,454 and the death toll increased by two to 79.

One of the new deaths was a 75-year-old Thai woman who had high cholesterol and hypertension. The other was a Thai man, a 68-year-old vendor. He had terminal renal failure and diabetes.

Dr Taweesilp said that a sub-committee of CCSA this morning still attached great importance to active case finding in communities and factories especially in Samut Sakhon province and adjacent Bangkok.

Active case finding confirmed 688 new cases in Samut Sakhon and 22 more in Bangkok yesterday (Feb 1). (TNA)













