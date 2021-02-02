Bangkok schools reopen with stringent COVID-19 controls

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reopened its schools with serious measures to control COVID-19 after closing them for nearly a month in the wake of the COVID-19 spread last December.







BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon visited Srieam Anusorn School in Bang Na district and instructed its management to seriously implement disease control measures to help contain COVID-19.

At the school, students must pass health screening including body temperature measurement and must always wear face masks. Students were also advised to regularly wash hands and use hand sanitizer gel supplied at all floors of school buildings.





The number of students in each classroom was limited at 25. If any classroom had more students than the limit, school managements would alternate on-site learning schedules for their students.

For kindergarteners, there were partitions while toys and appliances were separated.

School managements also gave face shields for students to wear instead in case that they had breathing difficulties after using face masks for a long period.

Besides, any activities that would gather many children were suspended and lunch hours were staggered. (TNA)













