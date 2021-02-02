Status of interprovincial travel as Thailand eases COVID-19 controls

The latest update on the status of interprovincial travel in Thailand in line with the Royal Thai Government’s announcement on easing of the COVID-19 control measures in most areas nationwide from 1 February, 2021.

While interprovincial travel in Thailand has not been prohibited, travelers may be required to undergo screening measures according to the specific COVID-19 control measures of each province.





LAND TRAVEL

Train

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has resumed operations of some train services and adjusted terminal stations on some routes.

Northern Line: 10 services, starting from 1 February, 2021:

√ No. 207/208: Bangkok – Nakhon Sawan-Bangkok changed to Ayutthaya-Nakhon Sawan-Ayutthaya.

√ No. 211/212: Bangkok-Tapan Hin (Uttaradit)-Bangkok.

√ No. 303: Bangkok -Lop Buri changed to Ayutthaya-Lop Buri.

√ No. 318: Lop Buri-Bangkok changed to Ayutthaya-Bangkok.

√ No. 401/402: Lop Buri-Phitsanulok-Lop Buri.

√ No. 339: Bangkok-Kaeng Khoi (Saraburi) changed to Bangkok-Ayutthaya.

√ No. 210: Ban Takhli (Nakhon Sawan)-Bangkok changed to Lop Buri-Ayutthaya.







Northeastern Line: 8 services

Starting from 28 January, 2021:

√ No. 419/420: Nakhon Ratchasima-Ubon Ratchathani-Lam Chi (Surin).

√ No. 423/424: Lam Chi- Samrong Thap (Surin)-Nakhon Ratchasima.

√ No. 427/428: Nakhon Ratchasima-Ubon Ratchathani-Nakhon Ratchasima.

Starting from 1 February, 2021:

√ No. 433/434: Kaeng Khoi Junction (Saraburi)- Bua Yai Junction(Nakhon Ratchasima)- Kaeng Khoi Junction.

Southern Line: 4 services, starting from 1 February, 2021:

√ No. 485/486: Nong Pla Duk Junction (Ratchaburi)-Nam Tok (Kanchanaburi)-Nong Pla Duk Junction changed to Kanchanaburi-Nam Tok-Kanchanaburi.

√ No. 489/490: Surat Thani- Khiri Ratthanikhom (Surat Thani)-Surat Thani.

Eastern Line: 4 services, starting from 1 February, 2021:

√ No. 277/278: Bangkok-Kabin Buri (Prachinburi)-Bangkok.

√ No. 279/280: Bangkok-Ban Klong Luk Border (Sa Kaeo)-Bangkok changed to Bangkok- Aranyaprathet (Sa Kaeo)-Bangkok.

For more information, call the SRT Hotline 1690 (24/7) or Facebook: pr.railway.





Mass Transit Systems

The Airport Rail Link, BTS Skytrain, and MRT Subway are operating as per normal.

Bus

Transport Company Limited has adjusted its bus timetable in line with the easing of the COVID-19 control measures.

North – Operating 20 bus services on eight routes, between Bangkok and several cities including Chiang Kham (Phayao), Chiang Mai, Khlong Lan (Kamphaeng Phet), Lom Kao (Phetchabun), Mae Sai (Chiang Rai), Mae Sot (Tak), Nan, and Uttaradit.

Northeast and East – Operating 31 bus services on 22 routes, between Bangkok and several cities including Buri Ram, Chiang Khan (Loei), Khong Chiam (Ubon Ratchathani), Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Rattanaburi (Surin), Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Saraburi, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Ubon Ratchathani.

South – Operating 17 bus services on seven routes, between Bangkok and several combined cities including Hat Yai-Songkhla, Ko Samui (Surat Thani), Krabi, Phuket, Su-ngai Kolok (Narathiwat), Takua Pa-Khok Kloi (Phang Nga), Trang-Satun, and Yala.

For more information, call the Transport Company’s Hotline 1490 (24/7) or reserve tickets via several channels; such as, http://xn--22c1c6b.www.transport.co.th/, Counter Service and ticketing agencies.







Nakhonchai Air has advised that the public and tourists who wish to enter and exit Chon Buri and Rayong are no longer required to obtain permission. Tickets can be reserved up to 30 days in advance via the Call Centre 1624 and www.nakhonchaiair.com.

Sombat Tour has announced services on five routes, starting from 27 January, 2021, including Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Si Sa Ket, Chiang Mai-Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai-Khon Kaen, and Chiang Rai-Nakhon Phanom. Tickets can be reserved via the Call Centre 1215 or www.sombattour.com.

Siam First has announced six bus services on five routes, including Bangkok-Chiang Khong (Chiang Rai), Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Chiang Rai, Bangkok-Lampang, and Bangkok-Mae Sai (Chiang Rai). Tickets can be reserved via call +66 (0) 2954 3601-1 or siamfirst.co.th.





DOMESTIC AIR TRAVEL

Bangkok Airways has resumed direct services on the Bangkok–Trat and Bangkok–Sukhothai routes from 1 February, 2021, bringing the total to seven destinations currently served by the airline. Other routes are Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Krabi, Bangkok-Lampang, Bangkok-Phuket, and Bangkok-Samui. However, its Phuket-Hat Yai, Phuket-Samui, and Phuket-U-Tapao remain temporarily suspended until 27 March, 2021.

For more information call the Bangkok Airways Customer Service Centre on 1771 or call +66 (0) 2270 6699 from 08.00-20.00 Hrs., or www.bangkokair.com.

Thai Lion Air is operating direct flights from Don Mueang International Airport to 13 Thai cities: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phitsanulok, Phuket, Surat Thani, Trang, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Hat Yai-Udon Thani, from 13 January, 2021. For more information, call +66 (0) 2529 9999 or go to www.lionairthai.com.







Thai Vietjet Airlines has announced additional support to passengers who have booked and paid for its domestic tickets before 1 January, 2021, for travel between 1-28 February, 2021. Tickets can be changed one time on the original route free of charge, at least 24 hours before departure, with the new travel date rescheduled before 30 April, 2021. Or they can opt to keep the value of the ticket as Credit Shell, which is valid for 3 months from the original travel date. For more information, call +66 (0) 2089 1909, add LINE ID @Thaivietjet, email [email protected], or www.vietjetair.com.

Meanwhile, U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya International Airport has announced updates from airlines as follows: Thai AirAsia has extended the suspension of its U-Tapao flights until 14 February, 2021; Thai Lion Air has extended the suspension of its U-Tapao flights until 15 February, 2021, and Bangkok Airways has extended the suspension of its U-Tapao flights until 27 March, 2021.





WATER TRAVEL

Royal Passenger Liner has announced temporary suspension of the Pattaya-Hua Hin Ferry services until further notice. www.royalferrygroup.com

Raja Ferry Port has announced that it is still operating on the Don Sak-Samui route as usual, with ferry services scheduled during 05.00-19.00 Hrs. daily. For its Don Sak-Phangan routes, passengers are advised to transit at Ko Samui. The company also offers airport transfer services, from either Surat Thani Airport or Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport to hotels on Ko Samui or Ko Phangan. More details at Facebook m.me/rajaferryport, add LINE ID @rajaferryport, or go to www.rajaferryport.com.













