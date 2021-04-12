Thailand could see 28,000 people be infected daily if Covid-19 measures were not observed

More than 28,000 people could be infected by Covid-19 per day over the next month if no disease control measures are put in place during the current spike, after 967 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday.







Department of Disease Control (DDC) deputy director-general Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn said according to a mathematical model to predict the number of people who could become infected per day if safety measures were not observed, 9,140 projected average cases per day, with lowest 1,308 cases per day and maximum 28,678 in a worst-case scenario.







He said most of the kingdom’s new transmissions were linked to pub clusters that have now spread to 70 provinces in the kingdom. The situation is still worrying because the disease has now spread to several provinces, though the situation is still manageable if all involved join hands.



Dr Sophon added that four important measures are necessary to reduce the risk of a major outbreak. They are social measures: Reduce social gatherings and unnecessary travel across provinces; public health measures: proactive screening, separating groups of high-risk and low-risk people; individual measures: DMHTTA is needed for individuals; and organizational measures: focus on work-from-home. (NNT)













