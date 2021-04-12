Thai tourism sentiment during Songkran likely to be downbeat

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) needs to monitor the stringency of the government’s additional measures, as well as people’s consumption behavior in order to assess the impact of the new round of Covid-19 infections.







BoT deputy governor Mathee Supapongse said even though the government has allowed cross-provincial travel, Thais should be wary against infections. It’s necessary to monitor people’s travel confidence and their overall spending behavior, especially during the Songkran holiday.



He said domestic tourism sentiment during Songkran is likely to be downbeat because of the fresh outbreak, though the central bank needs actual data before making any economic revisions.

















