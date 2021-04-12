Thailand has no policy to confine people infected with COVID-19 to their homes

The Ministry of Public Health has clarified that the government has no policy of allowing COVID-19 patients to be treated at home and infected persons must be hospitalized.



Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said Thailand had no policy to confine people infected with COVID-19 to their homes. If hospital beds are full, they will be forwarded to a field hospital or a hotel semi-hospital system to treat patients with mild symptoms.







He added that the majority of infected people in this new wave have relatively few symptoms, so a hotel system is adapted to be a hospitel, with a medical and public healthcare system, and there are also thousands of rooms available at present.













