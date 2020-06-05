Thailand considers schools and at-risk businesses reopening under control measures

BANGKOK – A committee of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) invited operators of at-risk business and activities to discuss disease control measures for the 4th phase of lockdown relaxation.







CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said on Thursday that the discussions concerned the resumption and activity expansion for schools; child and elderly care centers; educational scientific centers; meeting rooms for more than 200 people; film crews; national parks and arboreta; beaches and seacoasts; amusement parks, water parks, playgrounds and game shops; sports fields and gymnasiums; concert and event halls and trade show venues with areas of more than 20,000 square meters; entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke shops; and soapy massage parlors.

“The CCSA committee has invited people responsible for the business and activities for discussions.

Some business and activities have resumed and they will receive a green light for more activities. For example, the discussions will look into the possibility of sports competitions at exercise venues.

Measures will be considered for bigger film crews as such crews were capped at two-digit numbers of crew members. Events, concerts and entertainment venues will also be considered. Their operators must discuss the matter with CCSA,” Dr Taweesin said. (TNA)











