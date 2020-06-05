Thailand launches plastic recycling campaign to mark ‘World Environment Day’

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon launched a campaign for plastic recycling to mark the World Environment Day on June 5.

The Department of Environmental Quality Promotion, the project owner, organized the launch that was also witnessed by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, executives his ministry and the department and partners from the private sector.







Gen Prawit said the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) set the theme of “Time for Nature” for the World Environment Day this year and the government responded with the serious plastic recycling campaign.

The campaign was likely to help limit plastic waste which increased due to rising food deliveries during the time of work from home amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, he said.

He hoped the campaign would raise public awareness on waste sorting.

Minister Varawut said booming food delivery business raised the amount of single-use plastic waste from 5,500 tons a day to 6,300 tons a day and the waste was not sorted for recycling.





Under the campaign, consumers can drop single-use plastic waste at drop points at governmental organizations, universities, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores and the waste would be recycled, the minister said. (TNA)











