Thailand reports one more Covid-19 case, returnee from Kuwait

BANGKOK – Thailand confirmed one new case of Covid-19, raising the total cases to 3,102 and no new deaths.

Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin, the spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new infection was a 45-year-old man, who returned from working at a factory in Kuwait.







He arrived in Thailand on May 24 and was in quarantine in Bangkok. The man had no symptoms but the repeated testing result showed he was infected with coronavirus.

The spokesman said among 174 Thai returnees from Kuwait, 32 persons were confirmed COVID-19 infections, bringing the infection rate to 17.82 per cent.

Thailand recorded the total recovery cases of 2,971 and 73 cases are being treated at hospitals. The death toll remains at 58.

Globally, the number of Covid-19 patients was confirmed at 6.6 million with more than 390,000 deaths. The United States recorded the most coronavirus cases of 1.9 million. (TNA)











