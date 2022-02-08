Thailand considers relaxing Covid restrictions as situation improves

The Ministry of Public Health is preparing to propose a relaxation of measures to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) this week, to encourage people to live with the coronavirus as opposed to imposing lockdowns during outbreaks.







Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) noted that Thailand was moving in line with trends of many other countries. The health ministry said it believes the country should no longer use lockdowns as people need to learn to cope and live with COVID-19, which will soon be considered endemic.



Despite the high transmission rate of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the disease effects are less severe than earlier variants such as Delta. Meanwhile, the situation in Thailand in terms of new daily cases is still considered safe, said Dr. Opas.

According to Dr Opas, the home isolation measure for patients with mild symptoms has proven effective as it can reserve hospital beds for patients showing more severe symptoms.







He also cited the recent deaths were among people considered at high risk of getting infected such as people aged 60 years or older, people with chronic illnesses, and pregnant women, all of whom have not yet received a booster dose. He also suggested parents bring their children in to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Maha Sarakham announced the prohibition of dining activities, including weddings, meetings, ordinations, and funerals, effective from February 6.

Violators can be charged with imprisonment up to two years and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht under the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations. (NNT)



























