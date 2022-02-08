Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Thailand this year

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai said that The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, will visit Thailand once the government finishes the roadmap to restart bilateral cooperation between the two kingdoms.







Minister Don said the roadmap will prioritize cooperation in certain areas, initially, energy and labor. Once the roadmap is finished, the Saudi crown prince will pay Thailand a visit, which can be expected within 2022.

Mr. Don added that during the visit, the crown prince will sign a framework agreement on the implementation of bilateral cooperation in various sectors. This signing is expected to set the tone for the future relationship between Thailand and Saudi Arabia.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry is coordinating with Saudi officials to determine what will go on the agenda for the next bilateral meetings.

Some cooperation could begin in 2 months while more complex agreements might take up to 6 months to be in effect. Mr. Don said a priority is to find an ambassador to fill the post in Riyadh, which has been vacant for three decades. (NNT)



























