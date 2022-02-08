Pattaya girl treated for Covid-19 vaccine side effects

Nongprue officials brought a young girl to the hospital after she developed muscle weakness following her Covid-19 vaccination.

Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam and Health and Environment Department officials visited the 14-year-old's home on Soi Pornprapanimit 14 Feb. 7.







Her parents said the girl developed quadriparesis – muscle weakness in all four limbs that is often temporary – following her injection at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium.

Health workers questioned her about the symptoms and delivered her to Banglamung Hospital for treatment.

Wanchai also gave the family a bag of food and necessities.




























