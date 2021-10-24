Thailand confirms reopening of schools on November 1

Minister of Education Trinuch Thienthong said schools across the country will resume classes for the new academic term from November, with some 30,000 schools now well prepared for reopening.

The minister said not all schools will get to reopen their campus on 1 November, as factors such as COVID-19 cases have to be taken into consideration while focusing on allowing those in areas with fewer infections and higher vaccination coverage.







The Ministry of Education has asked schools to evaluate the risk factors in their areas and determine whether they are ready for reopening. Data will be submitted to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration next week to establish an official reopening guideline.



For schools in the southern region, the minister said provincial public health offices will be making the assessments, with online classes being a viable option for infectious areas.

She said unvaccinated students will be allowed to go to school after the reopening, as stringent health and safety measures will be put in place. (NNT)



























