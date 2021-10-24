Pattaya Beach vendors suspended for fighting

Times have been so tough for Pattaya’s beach vendors, they’re now literally fighting for customers.

Three beach chair vendors were suspended for 15 days following a scuffle for customers on Beach Road captured on video and that went viral online.







Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai said such behavior makes the city look bad as it tries to attract Thai tourists now and foreign travelers starting in November.

The incident involved Thai tourists who had parked their car on the right side of Beach Road. Beach chair vendors descended upon the car, all trying to get them to rent umbrellas.



But that side of the road holds 400 cars and not all the motorists are there to use the beach. That has annoyed vendors who want everyone parking on the right side to head to the sand and, ideally, their chairs.

Manote warned the chair-renters that if they repeated their behavior, their licenses would be suspended indefinitely.

































