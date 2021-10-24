250 East Pattaya market vendors tested for Covid-19

About 250 East Pattaya market vendors were tested for the coronavirus due to their high exposure to the public.

Staff from Ban Tan Man Health Promotion Hospital and the Nongprue Public Health Department provided 250 antigen test kits to sellers at the Wat Sutthawat Flea Market Oct. 23. Vendors were encouraged to take the first test immediately and do a follow up test at home. The results will be reported via Pao Tung application after five days.







The crowded market is a popular place for shopping with vendors coming into contact with large numbers of customers.

Each vendor was given two test kits and asked to do two tests to confirm they are free of Covid-19.



























