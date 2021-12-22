Thailand confirms New Year Countdown events with stepped up control measures

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will proceed with its planned New Year countdown events to demonstrate readiness for country reopening but COVID-19 control measures will be stepped up.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said New Year countdown events would happen as planned unless the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had a different decision.







Although the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended countries cancel Christmas and New Year events, New Year transitional festivals would show readiness for country reopening and the balance between public health promotion and economic recovery and also prove successful disease control, he said.

The TAT governor said he was confident that existing disease control measures could handle outbreaks.



The TAT will organize open-air New Year countdown events and participants must be fully vaccinated, pass antigen tests and register for their participation beforehand. All organizers, performers and staff members must pass antigen tests, Mr Yuthasak said. (TNA)



























