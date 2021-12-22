Pattaya-Jomtien Immigration imports comfort facility

The large crowd assembling daily at the headquarters of Chonburi Immigration now has the benefit of a mobile toilet unit outside the main entrance. Previously, the only onsite washroom facility was a five baht coin-in-the-slot toilet attached to the adjacent restaurant and legal offices.







Now that the test-and-go scheme for international vacationers has been temporarily withdrawn because of Covid fears, the numbers queuing at the immigration bureau are expected to slow next month. There are no public services at Immigration Friday December 31 to Monday January 3 inclusive for the New Year holiday.



























