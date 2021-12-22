Thais advised to check for possible Omicron symptoms before celebrating

Members of the public are urged to check themselves for COVID-19 symptoms ahead of the holiday period in case they are infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Ministry of Public Health has issued a list of symptoms that people should be aware of before going out to celebrate the upcoming holidays. Headaches, runny noses, and frequent coughing followed by weariness, muscle aches and pains, and sore throat could potentially indicate a COVID-19 infection. Unusual night sweats are also a possible symptom of COVID.







People with chronic illnesses and the elderly being are asked to seek medical attention if they exhibit any of these symptoms. People are also advised to take an antigen test even after getting vaccinated if they recently traveled to risk areas, and to consult a doctor immediately if symptoms persist.



Meanwhile, Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS), reported that the Omicron variant has so far spread to 89 countries and produced three known sub-variants. 6,000 patients are known to be infected with the BA1 sub-variant, while 18 people contracted the BA2 substrain and 5 were infected with the BA3 version. The Omicron variant spreads faster than the Delta variant but there is no conclusive evidence on whether the new strain causes more severe infections than the previous variants.







The World Health Organization also reports that while Omicron might have undermined the effectiveness of vaccines, the performance of T-cells and B-cells remains intact. Health officials meanwhile say booster shots should increase the effectiveness of the body’s immune response to the new variant. (NNT)



























