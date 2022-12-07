Thailand competes with South Korea, Singapore, India for medical tourists with new one-year visa program

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS), the largest hospital operator in Asia outside of China, has reported that Thailand’s medical tourism industry is seeing a revitalization and will continue to grow.

According to the BDMS CEO Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, increasing health awareness is spurring the expansion of the kingdom's medical tourism industry, which will collaborate more with the travel and services sectors.







As Thailand competes with South Korea, Singapore, and India for international medical tourists, the Cabinet recently approved a new one-year visa program for foreigners seeking medical treatment, effective January 1, 2023.

The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Pakorn Peetathawatchai, meanwhile said wellness industries, such as tourism and health care, are becoming bright spots for those considering investing in Thailand.







According to BDMS's website, approximately 12% of its patients are non-Thais, with Japan and the Middle East constituting its two largest markets. The company expects this number to continue rising as the pandemic winds down. (NNT)


































