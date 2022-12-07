Mexican scientists named as winners of King Bhumibol World Soil Day Award

Two Mexican soil scientists have been named the winners of the King Bhumibol World Soil Day Award 2022.

Prof Dr Elizabeth Solleiro Rebolledo, a soil researcher at the Instituto De Geologia, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, and Axel Ceron Gonzalez, vice chairman of the Mexican Soil Science Society, received the award on December 5 from Alongkorn Ponlaboot, a ministerial advisor for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul said the names of the award winners were announced at this year’s event in Tak province under the theme “Soils: the origin of food.”

The deputy government spokesperson added that the event was held to commemorate the lifelong efforts and dedication of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who significantly improved the quality of life for millions of people through sustainable soil management.







The award, presented to those who make outstanding contributions to the research and development of soil management and soil health improvement, consists of a medal, a check for US$15,000, and a trip to Thailand.

In conjunction with World Soil Day on December 5, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has released the Global Status of Black Soils Report. The report revealed that black soils, which are rich in carbon and extremely fertile, cover 725 million hectares of land and account for 5% of global soils. (NNT)





































