Thailand e-Visa online application service now available in 38 cities worldwide

Thailand is now offering e-Visa online application service at Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General in 38 cities in 23 countries worldwide.

Designed to streamline the application process for a visa to Thailand, the e-Visa website is located at www.thaievisa.go.th.







The Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General that are offering the e-Visa service are in:

United Kingdom: London

Europe: Athens (Greece), Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich (Germany), Bern (Switzerland), Brussels (Belgium), Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Copenhagen (Denmark), Helsinki (Finland), Lisbon (Portugal), Madrid (Spain), Oslo (Norway), Paris (France), Prague (Czech Republic), Rome (Italy), Stockholm (Sweden), The Hague (Netherlands), Vienna (Austria), and Warsaw (Poland)

USA: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Canada: Ottawa and Vancouver

China: Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kunming, Nanning, Qingdao, Xiamen, and Xian

South Korea: Seoul

The types of visas that can be applied for are a tourist visa, business and investor visa, non-immigrant ED visa (study), non-immigrant O visa (visiting friends and family), transit visa, long-stay visa, smart visa, non-immigrant F (government or diplomatic mission), diplomatic visa/official visa, and long term resident visa.







Applicants can apply and pay for their visa through the e-Visa website, and if approved, receive the visa by e-mail.

The website offers search functions for the user to find out if they require a tourist visa for Thailand, whether they are eligible to apply online for a visa, and which visa type to apply for.







There is a User Manual guide and videos in English and Chinese language providing details on the visa application process.

For more information, contact:

Department of Consular Affairs

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Tel: +66 (0) 2572-8442 (TAT)

































