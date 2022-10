A Chanthaburi man died when he slammed his SUV into the back of a parked tractor-trailer.

Chaichana Kongkum, 40, died at the scene of the Oct. 11 wreck on Highway 344 in Ban Bung. His Mitsubishi Pajero was smashed and collapsed around him.







Witness Benjapa Phompakdee, 19, said the truck had been parked on the side of the highway with no hazard lights.

Truck driver Kasem Chumnumchart, 67, said he was inside the cab of the truck, which he had stopped on his route from Saraburi to Chanthaburi.