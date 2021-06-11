Thailand buys 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

The Public Health Ministry announced that the government has approved the order for 20 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The ministry will have a month to negotiate with Pfizer, while the company must send documents to register the vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).







Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Department of Disease Control Director-General Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong has signed a contract to buy the Pfizer vaccine for delivery this year.

He added that the government has already received approval from the Office of the Attorney-General for the procurement of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.





Meanwhile, Public Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit, said a million more doses of the Sinovac vaccine arrived in Thailand yesterday, bringing the total to 7.5 million, but they must be tested by the FDA and the documents inspected by the Department of Medical Science first before being used. (NNT)



















