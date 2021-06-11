Opening Pattaya without quarantine Oct. 1 still a go

At a recent meeting with local officials, Pattaya’s mayor said that opening Pattaya without quarantine to fully vaccinated tourists is still a go for Oct. 1.

Prospective tourists must have had two doses of Covid-19 vaccine within a year before arrival, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said June 9 at the Intercontinental Pattaya, and must provide proof of having passed a recent Covid-19 test.







Opening Koh Larn as a Sandbox destination was also discussed but is being held back by the lack of vaccines.

A proposal was put forth suggesting a “Sealed Approach” creating sealed destinations and sealed routes during the first seven days. Staying in SHA+ (Amazing Thailand Safety Health Administration Plus) hotels would be required.





After that, tourists would be free to roam.

All this depends on whether 70% of people in the area are vaccinated in time.























