Thailand to close state quarantine facilities to cut spending

The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration will close state quarantine facilities next month because they are a financial burden of the state.

Revealing the plan, Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said the center would propose their closure on July 1 to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha due to the financial concern.







CCSA would have arrivals pay for their own quarantine at alternative state quarantine facilities at reasonable prices, he said.

Visitors are still required to be quarantined for 14 days. They would choose their alternative state quarantine facilities, Gen Nattapon said. (TNA)



















