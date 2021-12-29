Thailand bus services increased during New Year holidays

The state-run Transport Co says it expects to see 30% more passengers using its interprovincial bus and van services over the New Year holiday period, averaging 60,000 daily passengers from now until next Thursday (Jan 6).

According to company president Sanyalux Panwattanalikit, the company in cooperation with partners, are preparing buses and vans to make 4,700 daily trips for people who want to travel or return home during the holidays.







It will also arrange 4,500 trips for January 2 to 3, as it expects passengers returning to Bangkok to number around 50,000 per day.

To help ensure traveler safety amid the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, the Transport Co is preparing mobile screening units at Mo Chit Bus Terminal to provide free COVID-19 testing.



Sanyalux stressed that passengers must strictly follow disease prevention measures as specified by the Ministry of Public Health, including wearing face masks during their trips.

According to highway police, traffic on Mitraphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima is reportedly becoming more congested as motorists begin jamming certain sections on their way out of the capital. (NNT)



























