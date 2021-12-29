Thai Garden Resort New Year’s Eve Buffet, Live Entertainment, 499 Baht Only

On New Year’s Eve we will follow the wishes of our guests and
offer our most popular Buffet for Only 499.- Baht per person
Children 5-12 years old pay Half Price
Enjoy non-stop music and dancing with
The Great Kelly Ford with her Super Band Show
Buffet includes:
Tomato Bruschettas – Cold Cuts
Pasta Carbonara – Pasta Aglio Olio e Peperoncino – Pasta Truffle – Cannelloni
Pork Schnitzel – Pork Ribs -Grilled Salad – Thai Food varieties
Roasted Pig Fresh from the Grill
Desert Station
Wine sensation at Special Prices!
|– Cabernet Sauvignon
– Chardonnay Chile
THB 590.- Bottle
|– Sauvignon Blanc France
– Syrah France
THB 690.- Bottle
|– Champagne Louis Perdrier Brut d’Excellence
THB 890.- Bottle
Book now: Oasis Restaurant at Thai Garden Resort Tel: 038 370 614
Email: [email protected]