Thailand dreads road carnage during 7 dangerous New Year holidays

Thailand’s Prime Minister has urged related agencies to adhere to New Year road safety protocols, with a 7-day campaign of road monitoring officially commencing today.

The government’s road accident prevention campaign so-called the ‘7 dangerous days’ campaign officially kicked off on Wednesday and will last until 4 January.







For this year, thorough inspections and maintenance of roads and roadside facilities, such as illuminations, traffic lights, and railroad crossings, are carried out in parallel with active monitoring of traffic law violations.



A centralized road accident prevention and mitigation center has been set up specifically for this holiday season, while officials are ensuring compliance with service and safety standards among passenger vans and buses.

Truck operators, on the other hand, are being asked to suspend their operations until the long holiday passes.

General road users can expect random blood-alcohol tests as a precautionary measure, while local officials, including hospitals, are ready to respond to any emergencies.

After the 7 dangerous days campaign, there will be a follow-up campaign with a focus on road accident prevention.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha meanwhile asked relevant agencies to enforce traffic regulations in a stringent manner, while at the same time promoting road safety awareness among the general public. He asked everyone to be vigilant of possible Covid-19 infections. (NNT)



























