Thailand Biennale Phuket closes on high note, Rayong set to host 2027 edition

PHUKET, Thailand – The Ministry of Culture, through the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture (OCAC), has officially concluded the Thailand Biennale, Phuket 2025. Held from November 29, 2025, to April 30, 2026, under the theme “Eternal Kalpa,” the festival featured 65 artists from 25 countries across 20 venues and 13 pavilions.







​The festival achieved phenomenal success over five months by attracting more than 2.7 million visitors and generating 27.89 million online engagements. This achievement resulted in an economic impact exceeding 31.5 billion baht, driven by domestic and international tourism. The event elevated Phuket to a “City of Art” and gained global recognition, with international media highlighting the island’s cultural identity and Thailand’s expanding soft power.

​On April 25, Permanent Secretary for Culture Prasop Riangngoen presided over the official flag-handover ceremony at the Queen Sirikit 72nd Anniversary Commemorative Park in Phuket. The Biennale flag was passed to Rayong Province, which will host the fifth edition in 2027.

​For 2027, Rayong plans to introduce new dimensions of contemporary art by highlighting the unique cultural identity of Thailand’s Eastern region. The province aims to balance industrial development with environmental sustainability through the arts. With strong infrastructure, experience hosting large-scale events, and proximity to Bangkok, the Ministry of Culture expects the Rayong Biennale to further boost tourism and generate economic growth similar to the Phuket edition. (NNT)

















































